Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB) Short Interest Up 128.4% in June

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, an increase of 128.4% from the June 15th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 606,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Revelation Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:REVB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.81. The company had a trading volume of 41,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,802. Revelation Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.52.

Revelation Biosciences (NASDAQ:REVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.39) by $2.93. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revelation Biosciences will post -7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Revelation Biosciences

Revelation Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune system therapeutics and diagnostics. It engages in developing therapeutic product candidates, including GEM-SSI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of surgical sit infection; GEM-AKI, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of acute kidney injury; and GEM-CKD, a potential therapy for the prevention and treatment of chronic kidney disease.

