Reviewing Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) and Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY – Get Free Report) and Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Raiffeisen Bank International and Bankinter, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Raiffeisen Bank International 0 0 0 0 N/A Bankinter 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Raiffeisen Bank International $15.88 billion 0.40 $2.58 billion $1.89 2.57 Bankinter $2.43 billion N/A $1.58 billion N/A N/A

This table compares Raiffeisen Bank International and Bankinter’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Raiffeisen Bank International has higher revenue and earnings than Bankinter.

Dividends

Raiffeisen Bank International pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Bankinter pays an annual dividend of $0.39 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Raiffeisen Bank International pays out 10.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Raiffeisen Bank International and Bankinter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Raiffeisen Bank International 16.66% 11.90% 1.16% Bankinter N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Raiffeisen Bank International has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bankinter has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Raiffeisen Bank International beats Bankinter on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking services to corporate, private customers, and institutional customers. The company offers cash management, cross border accounts, electronic banking, payments solutions, sustainable and subsidized financing, leveraged and acquisition financing, project and structured financing, real estate financing, leasing, factoring, trade and export financing, investment banking, investing, hedging, and investor services to its institutional clients and corporate customers in agri food and beverage, automotive, construction and building materials, food and beverage, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, oil and gas, packaging, real estate, retail, technology, telecom, and utilities industries. It also provides retail and private banking services, including deposits, loans, wealth management, and advisory services to retail customers and small and medium-sized enterprises. In addition, the company offers clearing, reporting, settlement, guarantees, letters of credit, fund administration, acceptances, brokerage, asset management, and custody services; and investment banking services, including asset based finance, fund finance and alternatives investments, loan syndication, mergers and acquisitions advisory, and debt and equity capital markets services. It operates through a network of business outlets in Central, Southeastern, and Eastern Europe, as well as Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia. Raiffeisen Bank International AG was founded in 1886 and is based in Vienna, Austria.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, S.A. provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services. The company also provides saving and investment products, including profiled funds, sustainable investment funds, other managers funds, pension funds, and themed funds, as well as funds for beginners; regular investment plans; and advisory, customized investment, wealth management, and alternative investment products and services. In addition, it offers accident, home, life, funeral, health, mortgage payment protection, property, personal, and motor insurance products, as well as business insurance products. Further, the company provides various services, such as estate administration, switch, asset management, accounts management, and transfer services, as well as real estate and brokerage services. Additionally, it offers retail, personal, private, commercial, and corporate banking products, as well as remote banking services. The company was formerly known as Banco Intercontinental Español, S.A. and changed its name to Bankinter, S.A. in July 1990. Bankinter, S.A. was incorporated in 1965 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

