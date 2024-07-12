RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Shares Up 0.3%

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.91 and last traded at $22.84. Approximately 60,314 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 19,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverFront Strategic Income Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund stock. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,983 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.06% of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About RiverFront Strategic Income Fund

The RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (RIGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed global fixed-income portfolio that invests in various types of fixed-income securities without currency limitation. RIGS was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by RiverFront.

