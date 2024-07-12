Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Up 9.5% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) traded up 9.5% during trading on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $15.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Rivian Automotive traded as high as $18.44 and last traded at $18.36. 35,351,824 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 44,034,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.76.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.21.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 214,287 shares of company stock valued at $2,693,588 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 14.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,695,576 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $235,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,650 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.07.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. Research analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

