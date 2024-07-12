Robert W. Baird Cuts Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Price Target to $60.00

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.37% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Gentherm from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of THRM stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $51.12. 43,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.10. Gentherm has a one year low of $38.21 and a one year high of $66.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.46.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.11 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $772,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,405.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 86.1% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 523 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 211.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 44,050.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

