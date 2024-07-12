Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Gap Up to $38.52

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.52, but opened at $39.86. Roblox shares last traded at $39.89, with a volume of 978,500 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RBLX shares. Benchmark lowered their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Roblox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.59.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.45 and its 200 day moving average is $38.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 1.59.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.85 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,110.40% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 359,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,188,330.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $127,309.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,759.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 359,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,188,330.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,221 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,185 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Roblox by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 98.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 35.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

