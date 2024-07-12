Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.46

Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.46 and traded as high as $33.45. Rocky Brands shares last traded at $33.10, with a volume of 27,228 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCKY. StockNews.com downgraded Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rocky Brands from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Rocky Brands Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $249.39 million, a P/E ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average is $30.50.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $112.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.01 million. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocky Brands

In other Rocky Brands news, Director G Courtney Haning sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $163,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,087.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Curtis A. Loveland sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,544,748. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director G Courtney Haning sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $163,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,087.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,515 shares of company stock valued at $750,713 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Rocky Brands by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Rocky Brands in the fourth quarter worth $555,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Rocky Brands by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 89,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after buying an additional 16,220 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Brands Company Profile

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

