Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Birgit Behrendt Purchases 241 Shares

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Free Report) insider Birgit Behrendt acquired 241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 455 ($5.83) per share, for a total transaction of £1,096.55 ($1,404.57).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LON:RR opened at GBX 453.20 ($5.81) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £38.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,566.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 447.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 388.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on RR shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.43) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 401.25 ($5.14).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc develops and delivers complex power and propulsion solutions for air, sea, and land in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Defence, Power Systems, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

