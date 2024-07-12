Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) PT Raised to $625.00 at Barclays

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Barclays from $611.00 to $625.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.09.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $555.93 on Wednesday. Roper Technologies has a 12 month low of $472.18 and a 12 month high of $569.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $545.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $543.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $59.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

