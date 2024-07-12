Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF) Short Interest Up 645.7% in June

Roscan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:RCGCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a growth of 645.7% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 199,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Roscan Gold Price Performance

RCGCF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 427,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,470. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07. Roscan Gold has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.13.

Roscan Gold Company Profile

Roscan Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Kandiole project comprising nine contiguous gold prospective permits covering an area of approximately 402 square kilometers located in Mali, West Africa.

