Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target to $13.00

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.82.

Shoals Technologies Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHLS opened at $6.41 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $28.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.74.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $90.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. As a group, analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shoals Technologies Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $889,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 28.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,368,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,419 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the third quarter worth $102,000.

About Shoals Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

