RPC (NYSE:RES) PT Lowered to $5.25

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $6.75 to $5.25 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential downside of 11.17% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

RPC Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of RPC stock opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.04. RPC has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.59.

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). RPC had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. RPC’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RPC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in RPC by 274.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,277,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,260,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064,627 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in RPC by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,401,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after buying an additional 153,518 shares during the period. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new stake in RPC in the 4th quarter valued at $925,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in RPC by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,684,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,221,000 after buying an additional 579,638 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in RPC in the 4th quarter valued at $1,855,000. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

