Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.78

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.78 and traded as high as $0.91. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 335 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Rubicon Technology Price Performance
About Rubicon Technology
Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.
