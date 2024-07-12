Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.78

Rubicon Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.78 and traded as high as $0.91. Rubicon Technology shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 335 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RBCN

Rubicon Technology Price Performance

About Rubicon Technology

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78.

(Get Free Report)

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.