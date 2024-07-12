RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Short Interest Up 65.8% in June

RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 65.8% from the June 15th total of 609,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

RumbleOn Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBL traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.31. 439,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,364. RumbleOn has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $151.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15.

Get RumbleOn alerts:

RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $307.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.11 million. RumbleOn had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.79%. Equities analysts forecast that RumbleOn will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RumbleOn

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in RumbleOn during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RumbleOn in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleOn during the first quarter worth $65,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in RumbleOn by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in RumbleOn by 10.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of RumbleOn in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of RumbleOn in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on RumbleOn from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RMBL

About RumbleOn

(Get Free Report)

RumbleOn, Inc primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleOn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleOn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.