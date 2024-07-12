RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Short Interest Up 65.8% in June

RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, an increase of 65.8% from the June 15th total of 609,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.
RumbleOn Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RMBL traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.31. 439,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,364. RumbleOn has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $12.03. The company has a market capitalization of $151.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.15.
RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $307.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.11 million. RumbleOn had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.79%. Equities analysts forecast that RumbleOn will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RumbleOn
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of RumbleOn in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of RumbleOn in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on RumbleOn from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th.
About RumbleOn
RumbleOn, Inc primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products.
