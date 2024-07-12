Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens started coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $44.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.38. Rush Enterprises has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rush Enterprises will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 17.19%.

In other Rush Enterprises news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 11,250 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $520,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 534 shares in the company, valued at $24,686.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,336,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,024,000 after purchasing an additional 420,978 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,354,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,644,000 after acquiring an additional 161,679 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,765,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,704,000 after acquiring an additional 32,091 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 41.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,531,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,343,000 after acquiring an additional 744,310 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 25.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 984,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,689,000 after acquiring an additional 198,240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

