Ryder System (NYSE:R) Sets New 52-Week High at $130.32

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $130.32 and last traded at $130.25, with a volume of 59698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on R shares. Vertical Research upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.71.

Ryder System Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.45 and a 200-day moving average of $117.55.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Ryder System’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.98%.

Insider Transactions at Ryder System

In other news, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 3,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total transaction of $421,982.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,029,105.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director E Follin Smith sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.16, for a total value of $437,436.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,293.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sanford J. Hodes sold 3,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.59, for a total value of $421,982.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,029,105.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,990,862. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Ryder System by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 775,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,927,000 after acquiring an additional 56,851 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1,051.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,551,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,889,000 after buying an additional 2,329,880 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 84.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 16,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 87.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Further Reading

