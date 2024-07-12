Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Trading Down 2.4% Following Insider Selling

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $246.25 and last traded at $246.28. 1,988,751 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 6,901,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $252.43.

Specifically, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total value of $4,170,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,913,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,590,789,261.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.06, for a total value of $4,170,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,913,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,590,789,261.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.77, for a total value of $1,074,350.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,848.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,152 shares of company stock valued at $118,115,911 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price (down from $380.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd lifted its position in Salesforce by 184.1% in the 2nd quarter. GuoLine Advisory Pte Ltd now owns 117,890 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,310,000 after acquiring an additional 76,390 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,714 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 78,746 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $20,246,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

