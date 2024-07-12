Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.69

Salzgitter AG (ETR:SZG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €17.69 ($19.23) and last traded at €18.07 ($19.64), with a volume of 132451 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.90 ($19.46).

Salzgitter Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $995.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €20.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is €23.48.

About Salzgitter

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Steel Production, Steel Processing, Trading, and Technology. The Steel Production segment manufactures steel and special steels, such as hot-rolled wide strip, steel sheet, sections, tailored blanks, as well as scrap trading.

