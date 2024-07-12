Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC) versus Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) and Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hess Midstream and Sanchez Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Midstream $1.35 billion 6.30 $118.60 million $2.21 17.19 Sanchez Energy $1.06 billion 0.00 $85.21 million N/A N/A

Hess Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Sanchez Energy.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Midstream 10.18% 35.08% 3.78% Sanchez Energy 2.22% -18.15% 3.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Hess Midstream and Sanchez Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

92.4% of Hess Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Hess Midstream has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanchez Energy has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hess Midstream and Sanchez Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Midstream 0 3 3 0 2.50 Sanchez Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hess Midstream currently has a consensus target price of $36.83, indicating a potential downside of 2.13%.

Summary

Hess Midstream beats Sanchez Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities. Its gathering systems consists of approximately 1,410 miles of high and low pressure natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering pipelines with capacity of approximately 660 million cubic feet per day; crude oil gathering system comprises approximately 570 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines; and produced water gathering system that includes approximately 300 miles of pipelines in gathering systems. The Processing and Storage segment comprises Tioga Gas Plant, a natural gas processing and fractionation plant located in Tioga, North Dakota; a 50% interest in the Little Missouri 4 gas processing plant located in south of the Missouri River in McKenzie County, North Dakota; and Mentor Storage Terminal, a propane storage cavern and rail, and truck loading and unloading facility located in Mentor, Minnesota. The Terminaling and Export segment owns Ramberg terminal facility; Tioga rail terminal; crude oil rail cars; and other Dakota access pipeline connections, as well as Johnson's Corner Header System, a crude oil pipeline header system. Hess Midstream LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Sanchez Energy

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, the company had assembled approximately 271,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale; and owned approximately 34,000 net acres in the TMS. Sanchez Energy Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

