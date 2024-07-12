Sanctum Infinity Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.81 Million (INF)

Sanctum Infinity (INF) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Sanctum Infinity has a total market capitalization of $272.32 million and approximately $7.81 million worth of Sanctum Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Sanctum Infinity has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar. One Sanctum Infinity token can now be bought for approximately $169.05 or 0.00291877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sanctum Infinity Profile

Sanctum Infinity’s total supply is 1,610,834 tokens. Sanctum Infinity’s official message board is medium.com/@soceanfinance. The official website for Sanctum Infinity is app.sanctum.so/infinity. Sanctum Infinity’s official Twitter account is @sanctumso.

Sanctum Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanctum Infinity (INF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Sanctum Infinity has a current supply of 1,611,983.71921141. The last known price of Sanctum Infinity is 164.81495841 USD and is down -3.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $17,108,782.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.sanctum.so/infinity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sanctum Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sanctum Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sanctum Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

