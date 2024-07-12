Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.04.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

SAND stock opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.12.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $42.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,048,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,365,000 after acquiring an additional 242,554 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $6,771,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 1,787.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,049,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 994,200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,838,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,059,000 after purchasing an additional 657,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. 51.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Featured Articles

