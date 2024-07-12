Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Separately, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Trading Up 8.7 %

NASDAQ SASR opened at $27.00 on Monday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $23.15. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $184.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,423,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 269,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 92,175 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 434,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 53,655 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,033,000 after buying an additional 52,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 580,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,816,000 after buying an additional 40,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

