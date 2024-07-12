SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Short Interest Update

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the June 15th total of 2,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 796,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAP. StockNews.com downgraded SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SAP stock traded up $4.31 on Friday, reaching $206.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,629. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. SAP has a 12-month low of $126.75 and a 12-month high of $206.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.26.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). SAP had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.73 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

