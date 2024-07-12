Sciencast Management LP Acquires 3,793 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 55.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the quarter. AMETEK comprises 1.2% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AME. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,578,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,217,601,000 after buying an additional 84,832 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in AMETEK by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,196,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,051,000 after purchasing an additional 198,777 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $589,098,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,673,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,984,000 after buying an additional 87,477 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AMETEK by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,701,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,573,000 after buying an additional 255,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,579.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AMETEK from $210.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.20.

View Our Latest Report on AMETEK

AMETEK Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AME traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $169.54. 874,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,114. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.82. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.89 and a 52 week high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.18.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 19.57%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

AMETEK Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.