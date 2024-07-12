Sciencast Management LP Grows Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Sciencast Management LP increased its stake in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 21.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Celestica were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Celestica by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,314,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,491,000 after acquiring an additional 147,417 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter valued at $3,248,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 62.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 546,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,548,000 after purchasing an additional 210,943 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celestica by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 502,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC increased their target price on Celestica from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Celestica from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.22.

Celestica Stock Performance

Celestica stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.40. 1,195,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,225,080. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $62.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average of $44.87.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Celestica had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 18.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

