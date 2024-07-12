Sciencast Management LP Invests $595,000 in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Claret Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 8,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 5,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLF stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.27. 306,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,332. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.63. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.57 and a twelve month high of $55.46.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Free Report ) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.25 billion. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.588 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 60.10%.

Separately, Argus upgraded Sun Life Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

