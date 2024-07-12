Sciencast Management LP Invests $675,000 in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 24,028 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,590,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in Franklin Resources by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 68,766 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 63,598 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 11,778 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Resources

In other Franklin Resources news, major shareholder Charles B. Johnson purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $4,560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 88,703,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,022,432,777.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BEN traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.21. The stock had a trading volume of 3,330,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,676,653. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 70.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on BEN shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $25.50 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.15.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

