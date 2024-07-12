Sciencast Management LP Makes New $1.88 Million Investment in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,263 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,000. American Express makes up approximately 1.1% of Sciencast Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 20.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,877 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its holdings in American Express by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express by 11.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,183,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price target on American Express from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $253.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.50.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,642,315.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 38,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.63, for a total value of $9,276,263.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,209,855.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 117,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.44, for a total value of $27,267,303.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,318 shares in the company, valued at $25,642,315.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $238.71. The stock had a trading volume of 2,612,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $244.41. The firm has a market cap of $171.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.97 and its 200 day moving average is $219.65.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.06%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

