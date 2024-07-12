Sciencast Management LP Makes New $798,000 Investment in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,977,000. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $540,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 42,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in Humana by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 27,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,815,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Baird R W raised shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $409.55.

Humana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $382.22. 1,049,371 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,772,646. The company has a market cap of $46.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.51. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.61 and a twelve month high of $530.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $346.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 22.04%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

