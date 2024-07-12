Sciencast Management LP Makes New Investment in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,466,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,880,000 after purchasing an additional 487,589 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 254.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after buying an additional 68,840 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 608.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 813,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,108,000 after acquiring an additional 698,665 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,604,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,820,000 after acquiring an additional 509,393 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,616,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $32.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,638,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,236,579. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.10.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $580,871.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,989.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,382,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,520 shares of company stock worth $2,750,739 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

