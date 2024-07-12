Sciencast Management LP Purchases 19,225 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 301.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,593 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,225 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $551,555,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,635,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,487 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,324,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,669,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395,083 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.50. 4,747,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,668,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.41. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.09.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 6.95%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.27.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

