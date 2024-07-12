Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 6,025 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 134.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $31,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded up $5.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $152.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,897,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,569. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $105.24 and a one year high of $214.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 2.04.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.