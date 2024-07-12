Sciencast Management LP Raises Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Sciencast Management LP grew its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 56.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 53.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OVV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

Insider Activity

In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,315,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $48.22. 2,148,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,057,926. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ovintiv Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $55.95. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 2.63.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.76%.

Ovintiv Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

