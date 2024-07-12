Sciencast Management LP Sells 12,460 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Sciencast Management LP lowered its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,460 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Nutrien by 904.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.26.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NTR traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $49.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,447,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,853. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.31. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $47.86 and a 1 year high of $69.12.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

Further Reading

