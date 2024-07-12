Scotiabank Boosts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $60.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.38% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OVV

Ovintiv Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE OVV traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,148,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $37.92 and a 52 week high of $55.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.73.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,929 shares in the company, valued at $446,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ovintiv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Ovintiv by 6.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 387,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,439,000 after acquiring an additional 23,719 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ovintiv by 23.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 214,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,214,000 after acquiring an additional 40,268 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at $396,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,029,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,554 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.