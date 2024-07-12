Scotiabank Cuts Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target to $180.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.69% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $155.59. 6,327,487 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,931,899. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.03. Chevron has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $410,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVX. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 59,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

