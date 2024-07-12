Scotiabank Cuts Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Price Target to $47.00

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MUR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays began coverage on Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Murphy Oil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUR traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.38. The stock had a trading volume of 802,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,518. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $36.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.49 and a 200-day moving average of $41.94.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $794.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.94 million. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Murphy Oil will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Murphy Oil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 47.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 14.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 6.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benin Management CORP grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 9,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

