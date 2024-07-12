Scotiabank Upgrades Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) to Sector Outperform

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) was upgraded by equities researchers at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CP. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.95.

CP opened at $83.27 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.31. The company has a market capitalization of $77.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 14.1% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at $220,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 20.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,752,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,511,546,000 after purchasing an additional 483,138 shares during the period. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 88,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

