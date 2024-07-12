Scott B. Salmirs Sells 25,000 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Stock

ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,503,319.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ABM Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:ABM traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $51.32. The stock had a trading volume of 174,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,655. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.73. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 52-week low of $37.61 and a 52-week high of $53.05.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ABM Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 23.56%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABM. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 323.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 2,102.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ABM. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on ABM Industries from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on ABM Industries from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

