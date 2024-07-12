SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.18 and last traded at $7.18. 12,964 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 37,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.45.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SecureWorks in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. The firm has a market cap of $635.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.97.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 6.01% and a negative net margin of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $85.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 13,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $82,650.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 610,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,659,572.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 24,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 133,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 71,300 shares in the last quarter. Brooktree Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brooktree Capital Management now owns 163,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SecureWorks by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 243,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions; managed security services; and professional services, including incident response and penetration testing services.

