Serengeti Resources (CVE:SIR) Trading 2.1% Higher

Serengeti Resources Inc. (CVE:SIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 70,621 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 97,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Serengeti Resources Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.49. The company has a market cap of C$54.39 million and a P/E ratio of -8.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Serengeti Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Serengeti Resources Inc acquires and explores for mineral properties in Canada. It company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's flagship property is the Kwanika project that covers an area of 25,928 hectares located in the northern Quesnel Trough, British Columbia. It also has an option to acquire 100% interest in Top Cat project covering an area of approximately 21,600 hectares situated in central British Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serengeti Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serengeti Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.