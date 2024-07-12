ServiceNow’s (NOW) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $640.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NOW. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $830.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on ServiceNow from $920.00 to $875.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $812.60.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $749.14 on Monday. ServiceNow has a 12-month low of $527.24 and a 12-month high of $815.32. The company has a market capitalization of $153.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $736.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $745.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $727.38, for a total transaction of $90,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,606.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $150,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at $11,124,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,530 shares of company stock worth $3,997,012. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.