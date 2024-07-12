Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Seven Hills Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SEVN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 22nd.

Seven Hills Realty Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 30.5% per year over the last three years. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 97.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.

Shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $13.35. 79,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,788. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74. Seven Hills Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $14.08.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Seven Hills Realty Trust, a real estate investment trust, focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

