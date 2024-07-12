Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price shot up 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.98 and last traded at $65.61. 1,343,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 10,015,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.31.

Several equities analysts have commented on SHOP shares. JMP Securities raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Shopify from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

The firm has a market cap of $83.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.94, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.25 and its 200 day moving average is $72.39.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in Shopify by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

