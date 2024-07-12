Short Interest in Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Increases By 100.0%

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Arkema Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ARKAY traded up $2.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.03. 6,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,235. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.31 and its 200-day moving average is $102.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Arkema has a 1-year low of $86.83 and a 1-year high of $114.15. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.27.

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Arkema will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Arkema Increases Dividend

Arkema Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $3.7363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Arkema’s previous dividend of $3.03. Arkema’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials and Coating Solutions, and Intermediates. The Adhesive Solutions segment provides solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

