Short Interest in Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Decreases By 53.1%

Bridgestone Co. (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 53.1% from the June 15th total of 16,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 206,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BRDCY traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $19.45. 75,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,330. Bridgestone has a twelve month low of $18.30 and a twelve month high of $23.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Bridgestone will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Bridgestone Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells tires and rubber products. The company offers tires and tire tubes for passenger cars, trucks, buses, construction and off-road mining vehicles, industrial and agricultural machinery, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and other vehicles; automotive parts; automotive maintenance and repair services; and raw materials for tires and other products.

