Short Interest in BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Drops By 41.1%

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,183,700 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the June 15th total of 3,706,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.5 days.

BYD Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDDF traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.51. 57,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,250. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.78. BYD has a twelve month low of $21.80 and a twelve month high of $36.27.

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

