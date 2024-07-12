Short Interest in CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Declines By 62.2%

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CBSC stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Friday. CB Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.

CB Scientific, Inc, through its US and international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our FDA and CE cleared EKG devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms, provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms as well as more accurate information for physicians.

