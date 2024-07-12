Short Interest in CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC) Declines By 62.2%

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 62.2% from the June 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CB Scientific Price Performance
Shares of CBSC stock remained flat at $0.07 during trading hours on Friday. CB Scientific has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07.
CB Scientific Company Profile
