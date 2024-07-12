Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Declines By 52.4%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the June 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CHS Stock Up 0.3 %

CHSCP stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,916. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.58. CHS has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $33.41.

About CHS

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

