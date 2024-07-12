Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Declines By 52.4%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a drop of 52.4% from the June 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
CHS Stock Up 0.3 %
CHSCP stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,916. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.58. CHS has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $33.41.
About CHS
