Short Interest in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Expands By 196.7%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 196.7% from the June 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Cocrystal Pharma Trading Up 3.7 %
Cocrystal Pharma stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.27. The company had a trading volume of 120,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,719. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12 month low of $1.33 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.79.
Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.15. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cocrystal Pharma will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Cocrystal Pharma Company Profile
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, norovirus, and respiratory virus infections.
